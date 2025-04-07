James Gunn has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker. The series marks John Cena's official debut in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). Gunn recently clarified that all of season one of the show is canon.

Except for all the Justice League references. The short teaser, featured in a new promotional video for Max, showcased highlights from upcoming shows on the platform.

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2025

What is Peacemaker about?

Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and focuses on mercenary Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker (John Cena). In the first season, Smith and his squad attempt to stop an alien invasion. The show was both a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

What to expect in season 2

The teaser gives us a brief glimpse of Peacemaker in action and coming to terms with the events of the first season. While the plot for the upcoming season remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. will appear in the show.

The main cast of Peacemaker season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

Peacemaker season two will premiere on Max in August 2025.

