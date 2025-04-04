The recently released extended look at James Gunn's Superman gave us a look at the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's automatons and how they use sunlight to heal the injured superhero. However, what stole the show is the Man of Steel's adorable dog, Krypto.

Krypto steals the show

He comes to Superman's rescue but is more interested in playing with his owner and proceeds to jump around and comically drag around the frozen tundra, injuring him more before finally reaching the fortress.

Netizens embrace the Superdog

Netizens can't seem to get enough of Krypto and have fully embraced the Superdog and his boundless energy.

Superman: Lying in the snow, several broken bones & in great pain



Krypto to Superman: pic.twitter.com/N5CfURtRuE — T.C 😈 (@TeeCeeComics) April 3, 2025

krypto beating the shit out of #Superman sped up gif pic.twitter.com/07PXvGMZrm — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) April 3, 2025

Superman and Krypto being the most chaotic duo ever. This is how I win. Also Superman screams like Bryan Cranston and it's awesome pic.twitter.com/R7w1nTXpv2 — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) April 3, 2025

how some people want Krypto to act like 😹 https://t.co/dqYSVWhNpe pic.twitter.com/Vs51xDYG2d — Bean😼 (@BeansGoodTakes) April 3, 2025

When Krypto started beating the shit out of him I realized this is going to be peak https://t.co/xDfuAtyn5W pic.twitter.com/PdfTYDc7Ql — Torino (@Torinotortolini) April 3, 2025

krypto not being a calm, tamed or super unrealistically obedient dog gives this duo so much more depth and chaoticness in a way. AHHH IM SO EXCITEDDD pic.twitter.com/SHtcT3dVgB — honey (@saintpattinson) April 4, 2025

"Krypto...Take me home..."



The humble Krypto: pic.twitter.com/Q998UkY3tk — Nero 🎨 / Coloring Comms Open (@UMA_Nero) April 4, 2025

Krypto’s next appearance in the DCU

After Superman, Krypto will also make an appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently in production. Where he will be no doubt helping Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) on her adventures.

Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/hqLYhFG0Ur — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2025

Directed by James Gunn, the movie will be the first entry in the DC Cinematic Universe and stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on July 11, 2025.

