Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed at CinemaCon that more cast announcements for Avengers: Doomsday are on the way, as the studio is still finalising deals with certain actors. He also confirmed that filming for the highly anticipated movie will begin in the next few days.

Marvel unveils star-studded cast

This news follows Marvel's recent "Pull Up a Chair" event, where the studio unveiled 27 cast members, including fan favourites such as Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, along with the casts of Black Panther 2, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four.

The event also featured several surprise castings, including Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The Avengers and X-Men team up against Doctor Doom

These announcements support recent rumours that The Avengers will join forces with the X-Men and the warriors of Wakanda to battle Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and his army of Avenger variants from across the multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday is a major part of Marvel’s Phase 6, which begins this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

