The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Chennai and Kochi offices of Sree Gokulam Chits, a chit fund company owned by Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the recently released and controversial Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

Advertisment

Also Read: L2 Empuraan: The Mohanlal starrer faces new controversy over Mullaperiyar dam issue

Ongoing controversy

L2: Empuraan has been mired in controversy since its release in March, following backlash from the BJP and right-wing groups over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat Riots. In response, the producers voluntarily re-edited the film.

Advertisment

The revised version features 24 cuts, including changes to the name of the villain, the removal of certain scenes, and the omission of a special title card thanking actor-turned-union minister (BJP) Suresh Gopi.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan producer says there were 'no threats or pressure' as the re-censored version hits theatres

ED investigation into Sree Gokulam Chits

Advertisment

Sree Gokulam Chits operates across India, with offices in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.

According to a report by India Today, the ED raids are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged foreign exchange violation case. The searches in Chennai are being conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Also Read: L2: Empuraan surpasses Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, becomes the fastest Indian movie to cross $20 million

This isn’t the first time the company has come under scrutiny. In 2017, the ED raided Sree Gokulam Chits across three states for alleged tax evasion.

Despite the controversies, L2: Empuraan continues a record-breaking run at the box office. On its eighth day, the movie grossed ₹230 crores ($26.9 million) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

WION’s review of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Like many sequels, it aims to be bigger and better than its predecessor but ultimately falls short. In Empuraan’s case, the issue is not its larger scale or performances but an overindulgent screenplay by writer Murali Gopy.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan Review: The Mohanlal & Prithviraj combo is ultimately a letdown