The Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is dominating the box office despite ongoing controversy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava worldwide opening weekend collection of ₹164 crores ($19 million) by grossing ₹174 crores ($20 million) globally.

A historic box office run

On its fifth day, Empuraan entered the ₹200 crores ($23 million) club, making it only the second Malayalam movie to achieve this milestone after Manjummel Boys (2024), which remains the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with a ₹241 crore ($28 million) box office haul.

The political thriller also became the fastest Malayalam movie to cross ₹100 crores ($11.6 million) at the global box office.

The year belongs to him. A force unleashed.#L2E #Empuraan is the biggest Indian opener in 2025.



The controversy surrounding Empuraan

Since its release, Empuraan has faced backlash from right-wing groups and certain social media users due to its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Many critics have accused the film of promoting propaganda and being anti-Hindu.

In response, the producers have decided to remove specific riot scenes and depictions of violence against women. Mohanlal has since issued an apology regarding the controversy.

WION’s review of Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Like many sequels, it tries to be bigger and better than its predecessor but ultimately ends up being a letdown. In Empuraan’s case, it is not its larger scale or acting that really holds it back but an overindulgent screenplay by its writer, Murali Gopy.

