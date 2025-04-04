Bollywood veteran Manoj Kumar had once filed a defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan for an objectional scene in duo’s film Om Shanti Om that parodied the veteran star.

Advertisment

Why did Shah Rukh apologise to Manoj Kumar?

Back in 2007, Farah Khan made a film called Om Shanti Om which starred Khan (who also produced rhe film ) and marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. The film had created a lot of buzz as the story was set within the film industry and also had many actors in cameo appearances. One scene, however, caught everyone’s attention and offended Manoj Kumar.

The scene had SRK’s character Om Prakash Makhija, entering a film premier by stealing the veteran actor’s pass. Om then also was able to fool the security by striking Manoj Kumar’s signature face palm gesture.

Advertisment

The veteran actor had then asked Farah Khan and the makers of Om Shanti Om to remove the scene from the film which the team agreed. Khan even apologised for hurting the veteran actor's sentiments. He told reporters, "I was completely wrong...If he is hurt, I apologise. I called him in the afternoon, and the first thing he said to me was 'it is no big deal, son.'"

Manoj Kumar (1937-2025): 7 movies of the actor that you must watch

The actor added, "People do parody...It is a done thing. I should have been over-careful... I should have called him earlier (to tell him about the spoof)."

Advertisment

Back then, Manoj Kumar's lawyer Mukesh Vashi had even released a statement saying, “Manoj Kumar has been offended by a certain sequence in the film, and he asked me whether any legal action was possible. However, I myself haven't seen the film. So, I would be able to advise him only after seeing it."

He added, "Indian audiences had made Manoj Kumar into an icon ... That icon has been wounded, made fun of..... A moral action is more important than a legal action."

India: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at the age of 87

Defamation case and Rs 1 billion in compensation from SRK and team

The episode did not end in 2007 and resurfaced again in 2013 when Om Shanti Om was released in Japan with the particular scene. Manoj Kumar raised objection to it and this time filed a defamation case against Shah Rukh and Eros International. He sought damages of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) for releasing the film in Japan without removing the "objectionable" scene.

His lawyer said back then, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) promised Manoj Kumar earlier but repeated this mistake again in Japan... No personal apology was given by SRK... He is not in a mood for any settlement."

Kumar told the media, "The film was released in Japan without deleting those scenes. I had forgiven them twice but not this time. They have disrespected me. They also face contempt of court as in 2008 the court had asked them to forever and from all prints and broadcast material, delete those scenes."

Shah Rukh Khan's Darr to re-release in theatres, check release date inside

The legal battle continued for a few years before Manoj Kumar withdrew the case as he felt the legal procedures failed to instil a sense of responsibility in Shah Rukh and Farah Khan.

Known for his roles in patriotic films such as Purab Aur Paschim, Upkaar and Kranti, Manoj Kumar died at 87 in Mumbai. Kumar was reportedly admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he died at 3:30 am on Friday due to heart-related complications.