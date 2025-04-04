Manoj Kumar (1937-2025): 7 movies of the actor that you must watch

1 /8

End of an era

It’s the end of an era as Bollywood stalwart Manoj Kumar dies at the age of 87. The actor who hailed from a Punjabi family, was popularly known as Bharat Kumar as he starred and directed iconic patriotic films which remain cult classic to date. While the world knew Manoj Kumar as the quintessential patriotic hero, the actor also featured in other genres – each becoming a hit in the 1960s and 1970s. Here are 7 essential films of Manoj Kumar that you need to watch.