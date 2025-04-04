Manoj Kumar (1937-2025): 7 movies of the actor that you must watch

End of an era
It’s the end of an era as Bollywood stalwart Manoj Kumar dies at the age of 87. The actor who hailed from a Punjabi family, was popularly known as Bharat Kumar as he starred and directed iconic patriotic films which remain cult classic to date. While the world knew Manoj Kumar as the quintessential patriotic hero, the actor also featured in other genres – each becoming a hit in the 1960s and 1970s. Here are 7 essential films of Manoj Kumar that you need to watch.
Patthar Ke Sanam
The action musical drama featured Manoj Kumar along with Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz. The plot of the film was a love triangle with elements of mystery in it make it an edge of the seat entertainer.
Purab Aur Paschim
Manoj Kumar directed and starred in this film, highlighting the differences between Eastern and Western culture and glorifying the Indian value system. The film also featured Saira Banu as the leading lady. Ashok Kumar and Pran also played key roles in the film. Akshay Kumar’s Namastey London was loosely based on this film.
Roti Kapda Aur Makaan
The title of the movie was based on the Hindi phrase, which refers to the bare necessities of life, popularized in the late 1960s by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, ahead of the 1967 general elections. The film, directed by Kumar, had him playing Bharat who has to provide for his family even as he struggles financially. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan who played Kumar’s younger brother in the film.
Kranti
The historical drama directed by Kumar, the film narrated the story of India’s freedom struggle between the years 1825 and 1875. The film also featured Dilip Kumar, Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and others.
Woh Kaun Thi
The mystery romance thriller, directed by Raj Khosla featured Manoj Kumar and Sadhna in the lead. The thrilling narrative involved a ghostly woman and some soulful numbers, including the iconic song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’.
Shaheed
Manoj Kumar played Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the film. The biographical drama highlighted Sardar Bhagat Singh’s life and ultimate sacrifice for his mother land India.
Gumnaam
Manoj Kumar was part of an ensemble cast which also included Nanda, Helen, Mehmood and Pran among others. The film had a a group of people encountering mysterious events while being marooned on an island.