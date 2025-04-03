Shah Rukh Khan's Darr is one of the most iconic films that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The 1993 film, also starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, is set to re-release in theatres.

For all moviegoers, this is a chance to experience Khan's unforgettable portrayal of a psychotic lover on the big screen. Darr was the film that cemented Khan's position as a acting powerhouse in Indian cinema.

Darr Returns to Theatres

Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1993 psychological thriller will hit the big screen again on April 4.

On Thursday (April 3), Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced the exciting news with a poster featuring Khan, Chawla, and Deol.

"Experience this iconic tale on the big screen again! #Darr re-releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now!" they wrote.

What is Darr All About?

The film follows Rahul Mehra (played by Khan), an obsessive lover who becomes dangerously fixated on Kiran Awasthi (Chawla), even after she gets engaged to Sunil Malhotra (Deol).

The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi, and Dalip Tahil.

Written by Honey Irani and produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Darr boasts a timeless soundtrack that remains popular even today. Songs like ''Jaadu Teri Nazar'' and ''Tu Mere Saamne' continue to be fan favorites.

Released on December 24, 1993, Darr was a major commercial success and became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Made on a budget of Rs 32.5 million, the film went on to earn Rs 213 million over its lifetime.