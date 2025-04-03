Bollywood movies that went from box office duds to cult hits

Here are five Bollywood films that found their audience long after leaving cinemas.

Some Bollywood movies initially fail at the box office but later gain a dedicated following, becoming cult classics over time

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

A remake of the Tamil film Mudhalvan flopped in theaters but gained popularity after its television debut. It tells the story of a journalist who becomes Chief Minister for a day, and a sequel is now in development.

Tumbbad (2018)

, a folk horror film, initially struggled due to poor marketing and complex themes. However, it found success through OTT platforms and a theatrical re-release, becoming the most successful re-release in Indian cinema.

No Smoking (2007)

Despite its poor box office performance and mixed reviews, it became a cult classic through word of mouth and is now considered one of the best Indian thrillers

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018)

The movie faced challenges with marketing and a limited release but achieved cult status after its OTT platform release. It is now acclaimed as one of India's best martial arts movies.

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Directed by Navdeep Singh, it was critically acclaimed but initially failed to connect with audiences due to its slow pacing. It later gained a cult following after airing on TV.

These films illustrate how initial box office performance doesn't always determine a movie's long-term success or cultural impact

