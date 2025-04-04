Indian legendary actor and film director Manoj Kumar, particularly known for his patriotic films and the nickname 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the early hours of Friday (April 4).

Advertisment

Kumar starred in a series of popular patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim".

Also read: Parliament clears Waqf (Amendment) Bill after intense debate, PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'

The industry veteran had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues around 3.30 am (IST), family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told the news agency PTI.

Advertisment

Pandit said, "The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more...It is a great loss to the industry and the entire industry will miss him."

Also read: Rajya Sabha confirms President's rule in India's Manipur

As per reports, the actor's body will be kept at his residence in Mumbai's Juhu. His son, Kunal Goswami, told news agency ANI that the cremation will take place at around 12 noon at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday. "It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow," he said.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM.



His son, Kunal Goswami, says, "...He has had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world… pic.twitter.com/bTYQnXNHcF — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

Kumar was born Harikrishnan Giri Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad, which is now in Pakistan.

He is a Dadasaheb Phalke winner and was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".

Also read: Mamata Banerjee reacts to Supreme Court ruling on teacher jobs scam: ‘I can’t accept it'

PM Modi offers condolences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences, calling him "icon of Indian cinema". In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films."

"Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Also read: Eight more Kashmiri crafts granted prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certificates

(With inputs from agencies)