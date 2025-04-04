The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was cleared early morning on Friday by Parliament after a nearly 14-hour debate in Rajya Sabha - the Upper House. A total of 128 members voted in favour and 95 against.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth."

"This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi added.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings.

Rijiju noted that the bill seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address the complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a 288-232 vote in the wee hours of Thursday after nearly 12 hours of debate.

'Legislation has nothing to do with religion': Rijiju

Tabling the Bill in the Upper House, Rijiju said the proposed legislation has nothing to do with religion but deals only with properties. The bill was examined and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Rijiju said that the Bill aims to include all the Muslim sects in the Waqf board and there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties in 2004, which have now increased to 8.72 lakh. Rijiju said it aims to accomplish the unfulfilled tasks of the previous governments as he sought the opposition's support to pass the Bill.

He also said that Waqf owns the largest chunk of properties in the country, leaving aside those owned by defence and railways.

While responding to the charges made by the opposition, Rijiju said, "The Bill is not against Muslims... We don't want to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. The Waqf board is set up only to oversee, and not manage, Waqf properties." "The government has introduced the Bill with a good intention, and thus renamed it as 'UMEED'. No one should have any problem with the name," he added.

The government proposes to rename the Waqf Bill as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill.

