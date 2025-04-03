What will it take for India to hit its export goals? Can new government strategies and policies really help meet the growing needs of the global market? These are key questions as India aims for ambitious export targets in the coming years — aiming for US$ 2 trillion in exports by 2030.

India’s economy has shown steady growth, shifting from an agriculture-driven economy to one powered by industry and services. Today, exports play a major role, contributing over 21% to India’s GDP in 2023. The big question is whether current policies can support even higher export numbers while meeting global demand.

India’s export targets are focused on reaching US$ 2 trillion by 2030. This target reflects not only economic growth but also India’s desire to strengthen its role in global trade. In 2023, exports of goods and services made up nearly 22% of India’s GDP, a large jump from 13% in 2000.

To reach this goal, India depends on both policy changes and sector-specific strategies. New export targets are supported by major programs like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. These programs aim to grow industries, create jobs, and reduce dependence on imports.

Government policies play a big role in export growth. The Make in India program, launched in 2014, focuses on turning India into a global manufacturing hub. Since its start, the manufacturing sector has seen increased investment and is expected to contribute 25% to India’s GDP by 2025.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, introduced in 2020, also aims to boost local manufacturing and exports. This program includes financial support for key sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, with around US$ 27 billion allocated between 2020 and 2025. The goal is to make India more self-reliant while improving its position in global markets.

Production Linked Incentive schemes are designed to encourage exports by rewarding companies based on their output and export performance. In 2021, India’s government allocated nearly US$ 24 billion across 13 sectors under the PLI program. The key areas include electronics, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, all major contributors to India’s export numbers.

For example, the electronics sector alone is expected to generate US$ 100 billion in exports by 2025. In the pharmaceutical sector, the focus is on high-value drugs and key ingredients. These incentives not only boost production but also make Indian goods more competitive worldwide.

Infrastructure development supports export expansion by improving transportation and logistics systems. India has invested heavily in port modernization, logistics parks, and inland waterways. Programs like the Sagarmala Project, with a US$ 123 billion investment, focus on making ports more efficient and better connected to manufacturing hubs.

To reduce shipping costs and delivery times, 35 multi-modal logistics parks have been developed. Investments of about US$ 2 billion are being made in waterways, and over US$ 1 billion in cold chain infrastructure for perishable goods. Better infrastructure ensures that goods can reach international markets faster and at lower costs.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) boost export numbers by offering tax benefits, easier regulations, and reliable infrastructure. SEZs have grown to contribute around 38% of India’s total exports in 2023, up from 30% in 2018. These zones provide tax exemptions on export income, reduced bureaucracy, and improved facilities for businesses.

Between 2017 and 2023, exports from SEZs grew from US$ 90 billion to nearly US$ 164 billion. Major export destinations include the US, UAE, Australia, and the UK. SEZs continue to be a strong driver of export growth, especially in sectors like IT, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Digital infrastructure improves trade efficiency by streamlining processes and reducing paperwork. Platforms like the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) portal allow exporters to access customs services and trade data easily. These tools simplify procedures and save businesses time.

Another focus is blockchain technology, which helps verify transactions, track goods in real time, and prevent fraud. For industries like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, where product authenticity matters, blockchain can play a major role. Using secure technology is becoming a priority not only in large systems but also at the individual business level.

Many businesses and exporters are now turning to tools like VPN for PC to protect sensitive trade data and secure communication channels. VPNs help safeguard financial transactions and confidential export information, especially when companies operate across multiple global markets. By making trade faster, safer, and more transparent, these digital upgrades support export growth.

India’s service sector is a key part of its export strategy, contributing almost 50% of the country’s GDP. In FY2022-2023, service exports reached a record US$ 323 billion, with strong growth continuing in 2024. While IT services lead, other sectors like consulting, finance, and education are growing quickly.

India is also a top location for global capability centers (GCCs), which are expected to reach over 1,900 by 2025. This presents opportunities beyond IT, as companies increasingly invest in financial services, engineering, and digital products. The government’s focus on skilling the workforce is helping to support this expansion.

Meeting global demand depends on steady reforms and investments across key sectors. India’s government is working to improve access to finance for MSMEs, expand trade agreements, and modernise customs processes. Export targets can only be reached if production scales up, supply chains run smoothly, and businesses remain competitive.

While challenges like market concentration and compliance costs remain, policies in place today are setting a strong foundation. India’s ability to meet global demand will rely on balancing policy initiatives, infrastructure investments, and sectoral growth.

