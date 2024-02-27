India's exports defy global headwinds: Reaching new shores in Africa, Latin America, & Central Asia

Despite global trade uncertainties, India's exports are charting a new course, venturing into uncharted territories in Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia. This expansion is driven by a surprising surge in exports of cars, motorcycles, and precious metals, highlighting a strategic shift beyond traditional commodities like textiles and spices.

India's export growth story is about more than just established players. The key driver lies in its remarkable success in penetrating "absolutely new markets." These regions, previously uncharted by Indian exports, have witnessed a significant influx of $234 million worth of goods, including cars, two- and three-wheelers, and precious metals, during the April-December 2023 period. This translates to a 5% growth in exports for key sectors.

The focus on new markets extends beyond just value. Geographically, India is witnessing a significant expansion. Previously on the periphery of India's export map, regions like Central Asia, Africa, and parts of the Americas are now contributing 5% of the country's total exports. This reduces dependence on traditional markets and fosters stronger trade partnerships and economic cooperation across continents.

Challenges & outlook

The ongoing Red Sea crisis, which has disrupted traditional shipping routes, presented a unique challenge. However, India has cleverly turned this adversity into an opportunity. By embracing longer routes via the Cape of Good Hope, new markets in Africa and the Americas are being unlocked.