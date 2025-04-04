The highly anticipated second season of the hit anime series Dan Da Dan has received a brand-new teaser along with an official July release date. Following its October 2024 premiere, the first season became a global phenomenon, earning multiple award nominations.

Can Okarun and Momo solve the mystery surrounding Jiji's family?



Find out in DAN DA DAN: Season 2, premiering on Netflix THIS JULY 👽👻 pic.twitter.com/TZGRlHq1qP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 3, 2025

What is Dan Da Dan about?

Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, Dan Da Dan follows the supernatural misadventures of high schoolers Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, who form an unlikely friendship when they discover that both aliens and ghosts exist, leading them on a journey to uncover the truth about these paranormal entities.

Dan Da Dan’s success on the big screen

The first three episodes of Season 1 were compiled into the theatrical movie DAN DA DAN: First Encounter, which grossed approximately $1.3 million during its limited U.S. release in September 2024.

A second compilation film, DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye, featuring the final three episodes of Season 1, is set for release in Asian markets on May 30 and in North America and Europe on June 6 and 7, respectively.

What to expect in season 2

In the upcoming season, Momo and Ken travel to the remote village where Momo's childhood friend Jin Enjoji lives to investigate a haunted house. The new season will be directed by Fūga Yamashiro, with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko.

The first season of Dan Da Dan is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

