Remembering Heath Ledger on his birthday: The late actor's insightful takes on his iconic roles

Ledger’s portrayal of The Joker remains one of the most celebrated performances in film history, winning him a posthumous Academy Award. Speaking about the role, he said "The Joker, so far, is definitely the most fun I've had with any character. He's just out of control—no empathy, he's a sociopath, a psychotic, mass-murdering clown. And I'm just thoroughly, thoroughly enjoying it. It's just exceeded any expectations I had of what the experience would be like."