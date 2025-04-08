MBC’s variety show Good Day has completely removed portions featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun amid his ongoing dating scandal. Few weeks ago the show’s producers had announced that they would edit out Soo Hyun’s appearance from the show. But now, the actor has been completely removed from the popular show.

Kim Soo Hyun's footage removed from show

The actor had filmed for the show last, a few weeks ago. As per the report, none of his scenes made it to the final episode, which was aired last week. These included him being part of a group recording session of Telepathy, a 1988 hit by the duo City Boys and a celebrity auction.

According to reports, in a segment featuring CL of 2NE1, Soo Hyun was seen sitting in the centre of a group shot. But producers edited the image to make sure he did not appear on screen at all. The episode also had a voice directing scene by singer G-Dragon. Fellow cast members Yim Si-wan, Code Kunst, Jung Hae-in, Hwang Kwang-hee, Jo Se-ho, and members of band DAY6 recorded individually. However, Soo-Hyun’s wasn't part of it.

The actor has appeared in a group shot during the show’s broadcast last month. He had even shot for the show on March 13 amid ongoing controversy around his relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron. Owing to the backlash from audiences, the production team of Good Day had said it "decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired".

About Kim Soo Hyun -Kim Sae Ron dating row

Last week, Soo Hyun, broke down as he addressed the media and denied allegations of dating Sae Ron while she was a minor. He also rejected claims that pressure from him or his agency led to her death. He also questioned the authenticity of KakaoTalk messages from 2016 and 2018 that were released by Sae-Ron's family. The acto subsequently filed civil and criminal lawsuits against the family seeking 12 billion won ($8.2 million) in damages.

