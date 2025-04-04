The trailer for Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated action-comedy Good Bad Ugly is finally out. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, known for Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Mark Antony, this marks his first collaboration with Ajith.

The trailer offers us a quick glimpse of some impressive action set pieces and covers both Ajith's past life as a gangster and the present, where he is searching for his son.

What is Good Bad Ugly about?

Ajith stars as AK, a retired gangster turned family man who is forced to confront his past after his son is kidnapped. The movie has generated massive hype, with the first teaser crossing 32 million views on YouTube.

Adding to the buzz, two tracks from the film, 'OG Sambavam' and 'God Bless U', have also become viral hits, amassing 15 million and 23 million views, respectively.

A star-studded cast

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

With a reported budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), Good Bad Ugly is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with Ajith said to have received ₹165 crores ($19 million) as his fee.

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, the film began production in May 2024 in Hyderabad and wrapped in December. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with Abinadhan Ramanujam handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty serving as the editor.

Good Bad Ugly is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 10 April 2025.

