OTT Release This Weekend: The weekend is here, and as we all switch to relax mode, we’ve compiled a list of movies and web series on OTT that you can enjoy while lounging comfortably.

For movie buffs, there’s a diverse range of content from rom-coms to dramas, thrillers, and more available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s a look at the upcoming OTT release this weekend:

Test

Streaming on: Netflix





Starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, the synopsis of the film reads: "In a game where the stakes are personal and the consequences unforgettable, every move matters. One moment, one choice – that’s all it takes to be the hero or the villain. This unmissable Tamil film isn’t just about the game; it’s about the TEST life throws at you''.

Deva



Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the movie features Shahid Kapoor as a tough cop, Dev Ambre, who is on a mission to find the killer of his childhood friend.

Chamak – The Conclusion

Streaming on: SonyLIV





Starring Manoj Pahwa and Paramvir Cheema, the second chapter of the show dives deeper into a revenge drama set in the dangerous world of Punjabi pop music. It's an emotional and gripping continuation of the story.

Karma

Streaming on: Netflix





This Korean thriller revolving around six strangers is sure to pique your interest. Packed with twists and turns, the series delivers a suspenseful and thrilling saga.

A Real Pain

Streaming on: JioHotstar





The Oscar-winning movie is now available for streaming. It follows two cousins, Benji and David, who embark on an emotional journey together. "Mismatched cousins David and Benji reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history," the description of the movie reads.

Kaafir

Streaming on: Zee5





Starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, this critically acclaimed web series is inspired by true events. It tells the story of a young Pakistani mother who finds herself stuck in India, unable to return to her homeland.