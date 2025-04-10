Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have teased a brutal showdown in the upcoming season one finale of Daredevil: Born Again. The Disney+ series has been receiving praise from both critics and fans, with strong viewership numbers on the streaming platform.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

The show is a revival of the fan-favourite Netflix series and follows lawyer Matt Murdock after he has given up his life as the vigilante Daredevil. However, when former crime boss Wilson Fisk is elected Mayor of New York, Murdock is forced to take up the mantle once again.

Directors tease brutal finale

In an interview with TV Line, Benson and Moorhead revealed that the finale will feature a shocking and tragic sequence that they’re excited for audiences to witness.

“There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level and is very, very, very violent — but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting,” said Benson. “You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now].”

“[The finale] is so brutally tragic… A bonanza of bonkers visuals,” Moorhead added.

The Punisher back in action

Fans can also look forward to seeing Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in action during the finale. The character made a brief cameo in episode four and is also set to appear in a Punisher special, which will stream later this year.

Only two episodes left.



Tonight, a new episode of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain is streaming on @DisneyPlus at 6pm PT/9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/8CWVJIJrwS — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 8, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

