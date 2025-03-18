With the success of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, which officially rebooted the cancelled Netflix series and introduced both Daredevil and The Punisher into the MCU, fans are now wondering if the rest of Netflix’s Marvel lineup will make their debut.

Jessica Jones rumoured to return

There are strong rumours that Jessica Jones may appear in either the first or second season of Daredevil: Born Again, raising hopes that Luke Cage could also make a comeback in the MCU.

Who is Luke Cage?

Luke Cage, a superhero with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin, first appeared in Netflix’s Jessica Jones before starring in his own spinoff series, which ran for two seasons. He was also a member of The Defenders, a team of street-level heroes that include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, who united to protect New York City.

Mike Colter on Luke Cage’s MCU future

In a recent interview with Collider, actor Mike Colter was asked about the possibility of returning as Luke Cage in the MCU. He responded, "I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

Colter’s comments, along with past statements from Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, suggest that Marvel is open to bringing back more characters from the Netflix era.

When could Luke Cage return?

While nothing is confirmed, Luke Cage’s MCU debut is unlikely to happen soon. If it does, it will likely take place during or after the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Until then, fans will have to wait and see if Harlem’s bulletproof hero will finally step into the larger MCU.

