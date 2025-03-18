Mohanlal has officially announced that L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, will make history as the first-ever Malayalam film to receive an IMAX release. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action-packed political thriller will hit theatres worldwide this March.

It gives us immense pride to announce that #L2E #Empuraan will be the first ever film from the Malayalam cinema industry to release on IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema. Watch the spectacle unfold on IMAX… pic.twitter.com/yTyHCyietU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 18, 2025

Record-breaking advance sales

The release of L2: Empuraan was nearly delayed due to distribution disputes between Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions. However, the issue was resolved when Sree Gokulam Movies stepped in and acquired the rights from Lyca.

Despite these hurdles, the film is already performing well in advance ticket sales, having grossed $125,000 from North American pre-bookings.

What is L2: Empuraan about?

The official synopsis of the film reads: "After seizing control as Khureshi-Ab’raam, Stephen Nedumpally expands his global empire, facing betrayals, political conspiracies, and enemies from the past. As hidden truths surface, his journey takes an unexpected turn, forcing him into a deadly game of power, revenge, and survival. L2: Empuraan unveils the man beyond the myth."

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

Additionally, L2: Empuraan features an international cast, with performances by Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov.

The production team

The film is written by Murali Gopy, with Sujith Vaassudev handling cinematography, Akhilesh Mohan in charge of editing, and Deepak Dev composing the music.

L2: Empuraan will be released in all major Indian languages and will premiere worldwide on 27 March 2025, marking a historic moment for Malayalam cinema with its IMAX debut.

