The 11th instalment in the long-running Saw franchise, originally scheduled for a September 2025 release, has reportedly been cancelled following an internal dispute between the film's producers. The project, which was initially slated for 2024, was delayed as the production team struggled to agree on the creative direction for the sequel.

The legacy of Saw

The Saw series, which debuted in 2004, became a global horror phenomenon, spawning nine sequels and amassing a worldwide box office total of $1.1 billion. The most recent entry, Saw X (2023), helped revitalise the franchise, earning over $110 million globally.

The series revolves around John "Jigsaw" Kramer, a serial killer who, rather than outright murdering his victims, places them in gruesome, life-threatening games designed to test their will to live. Those who survive are deemed "rehabilitated" and given a second chance at life.

Why was Saw XI cancelled?

According to Bloody Disgusting, tensions among producers escalated in January 2024, leading to the film's collapse. Their report states, “Everything went sideways in January 2024 … the producers started fighting.” While one producer attempted to move forward with production, another reportedly put up roadblocks, effectively stalling the project.

With Lionsgate unable to resolve the dispute, the studio has reportedly scrapped the sequel altogether. However, there is speculation that the franchise rights could be sold to another studio, though this would likely lead to a full reboot rather than a continuation of the current storyline.

Fans react to the news

Disappointed Saw fans took to social media to express their frustration, especially after the success of Saw X.

Really disappointed about #SawXI but I wish @Lionsgate would release a direct statement instead of continuing the false hope of anything happening. Delaying it was fine, cancelling it is (at this point) inevitable but silence is not appropriate. — Bailey 🏳️‍🌈 ً (@BaileyCrawly) March 18, 2025

nobody TALK TO ME. I AM FINISHED I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG AND THEY DO THIS. WHY COULDNT IT HAVE BEEN SCREAM 7 I’M ACTUALLY GOING TO CRY #sawxi #sawxicancelled pic.twitter.com/NITlmu2wp6 — 🧩 Molly (@Ollyormolly) March 18, 2025

Very sad day as a SAW fan. After SAW X, I was so excited for where the series could go. #saw #sawxi #saw11 https://t.co/GADK3N3r57 — Daniel Attrill (@MrDanielAttrill) March 18, 2025

Scream gets another shallow soulless cash-grab revival no doubt but when SAW is at its best for the first time since 2007 the franchise gets the boot... literally nobody wanted this #Saw11 #SawXI — TETTTY (@T3TTTY) March 18, 2025

This is That Rare Moment where The Studio is Not at Fault here. It's The Producers or Producer that's to blame here.



It's a Very Very Sad Day For The Horror Genre, For We Have Lost Another Great Franchise.#SAW#SAWXI@Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/FR2GzZzviF — Filmshoot (@Filmshoot02) March 18, 2025

