Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the recently released film Chhaava for fuelling anti-Aurangzeb sentiments and contributing to the recent violence in the state. The historical action film, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Advertisment

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 2: New stills give us our first look at Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion and Shao Khan

Pre-planned riots in Nagpur?

Speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis addressed the violence in Nagpur, which erupted after rumours spread that a right-wing group had burned a religious book. He described the riots as “pre-planned,” stating that specific houses and establishments were deliberately targeted, suggesting a conspiracy behind the unrest.

Advertisment

Also Read 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Taylor Swift dominates the night with multiple wins, see full list of winners

Fadnavis further claimed that Chhaava had intensified anger against Aurangzeb, saying, “The movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful.”

Violence and police response

Advertisment

The violence on Monday in Nagpur left several vehicles damaged and injured multiple people, including at least 15 police officers. One officer is reported to be in serious condition.

According to a Reuters report, members of the right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned an effigy of Emperor Aurangzeb near his tomb while chanting slogans demanding its removal from Aurangabad.

Also Read: Aurangzeb tomb row: What's happening in India's Nagpur?

Fadnavis condemned the violence and emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, stating, “I have told the police commissioner to take whatever strict steps are necessary.”

According to ANI, authorities have imposed a curfew in multiple parts of Nagpur following the recent outbreak of violence in the city. The affected areas include Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, and Shantinagar.

Curfew restrictions have also been enforced in Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi is a proud father as daughter makes acting debut