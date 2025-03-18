Violence broke out in Nagpur city in India's western state of Maharashtra on Monday (March 17) after a group of people demanding the removal of the tomb of Aurangzeb, a Mughal ruler, allegedly burned a religious book. Large-scale vandalism took place, a mob set vehicles on fire, and communal clashes reportedly occurred, after which a curfew was announced in the city.

So far, at least nine people, including three police officers, have been injured in the violence.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged in the Assembly that the violence was "planned".

"Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt... It looks like a well-planned attack," Fadnavis said.

He appealed to people for peace in the city, saying, “Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other’s joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur’s tradition. Do not believe any rumours."

How it all started

On March 17, between 7 and 9 am, some members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal started a demonstration demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. When police reached the spot, they started pelting stones at police officers, leaving three injured.

Around 10 pm, another clash erupted in Nagpur's Hansapuri area in which some vehicles, even houses and shops, were set on fire. To quell the situation, police fired tear gas on the mob.

After the massive violence, police nabbed nearly 60 to 65 rioters, India Today reported. Additional personnel, including Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), were also deployed to prevent further unrest.

A rumor—and then destruction

The first and major cause behind the clashes was a rumour that members of Bajrang Dal and others demanding removal of the tomb had burned a Quran, the holy book of Islam.

Some of the videos of protesters burning the effigy of the Mughal emperor were circulated on the social media platform X, leading to outrage in the Muslim community.

The prime reason for the violence was the demand for the razing of Aurangzeb’s tomb, situated in Khuldabad in Aurangabad, which is now named Sambhajinagar.

Bollywood's Chhava to blame?

It all began earlier this month when the Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi claimed in the state assembly of Maharashtra that some of the elements in the Bollywood movie Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal, which depicted Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s battle with Aurangzeb, were incorrect and that Aurangzeb was, in fact, a good administrator.

'Take it to your homes'

But, it was not just the right-wing fringe groups that called for the demolition of the tomb. Several political parties, such as the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, have also voiced similar views on the tomb.

A statement came from Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, calling Aurangzeb a thief, and demanding that the tomb be razed.

He even said that people who like to visit the tomb can “take it to their homes”.

The history

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, ruled India from 1658 to 1707. He has been a controversial figure in Indian history. As per Indian historians, Aurangzeb's reign was marked by rigid Islamic rule, the enforcement of Sharia law, and aggressive military campaigns.

But it is believed that during his later years, Aurangzeb earned money by stitching caps to fund his burial.

(With inputs from agencies)