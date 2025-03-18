The oropouche virus, also known as "sloth fever", is fast spreading in popular vacation hotspots and has been detected in some American patients who have returned from a few select parts of the Caribbean, and South and Central America. Calling it incurable, doctors are asking people to stay alert about the virus.

Symptoms of the virus include fever of up to 104F (40C), chills and muscle aches. It can also result in rashes, eye pain and brain swelling in more serious cases. Symptoms take two to 10 days to show up and can last for two to seven days.

Barbados, a popular vacation site, has reported cases of the virus, Daily Mail has reported. Doctors have warned travellers to these places, asking them to wear full-sleeve clothes since the virus spreads when an insect called midge bites a person.

Doctors issue warning about "sloth fever"

People are being asked to remain careful when visiting the Caribbean, and South and Central America. Two women in Brazil passed away because of the virus, Daily Mail reported, raising concerns about its fatality rate. Doctors are advising pregnant women to avoid travel to the mentioned areas since it can also cause miscarriages.

How does "sloth fever" spread?

The primary carrier of the virus is the insect called midge. However, it can also spread through sexual contact since it was also detected in the semen of a patient. Patients have also reported recurring symptoms, which means that the disease can return after the initial infection. It has no cure and 60 to 70 per cent of patients have reported a recurrence of the disease.

Experts say that the Oropouche virus triggers inflammation in the body which can trigger symptoms later when the body is under stress.

What triggered "sloth fever"?

The Brazilian Amazon witnessed a surge in cases in 2022. Since then, there has been a rise in the number of sloth fever cases in the country. A total of 6,300 cases were reported from 2022 to 2024, with the number rising to 7,497 in August. The US has witnessed 104 cases since January 2024, with three patients developing brain swelling.

A warning by the Public Health Agency of Canada states that "currently, no antiviral drugs or vaccines for treatment or prevention of Oropouche virus disease exist."

Why is it called "sloth fever"?

The virus was first reported in sloths and so the Oropouche virus also came to be known as "sloth fever". After a midge bites a sloth, the virus is transferred to the insect, further reaching a human when an infected midge bites them. However, currently, there is no evidence that the virus can pass directly from animals to humans.