Cockroach milk is the new ‘superfood’. Yes, you read that right, the internet has a new obsession, and it is cockroach milk.

Advertisment

While it does sound like something right out of a science fiction novel, researchers say this nutrient-rich substance could be one of the most potent natural supplements discovered to date. Research suggests that it may contain as much as three times more nutrients than the traditional dairy milk we love and use.

How does one extract cockroach milk?

Researchers from the Institute of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India discovered that a particular species of cockroach produces one of the most nutrient dense substances known to man — a sort of milk, to feed its young.

Advertisment

Also read | WATCH | 10 people injured as escalator glitch throws them off in Philippines

This milk, as per the Journal of the International Union of Crystallography, is supposedly packed with essential amino acids, healthy fats, and three times the energy content of regular dairy milk.

Pacific beetle cockroach, aka Diploptera punctate, is the cockroach species that produces this protein-rich milk.

Advertisment

Unlike most cockroach species, Diploptera punctata gives birth to live offspring rather than laying eggs. During its lactation period, the mother produces a pale yellow milk to nourish its young. Researchers discovered that once consumed, this milk crystallises in the stomachs of the newborns, forming nutrient-dense crystals packed with amino acids, fats, and sugars—essential components for energy and cellular repair.

Researchers found that cockroach milk contains three times the calories of buffalo milk, previously considered one of the richest mammalian milk sources. Its highly stable proteins and dense nutrient composition have caught the attention of food scientists looking for sustainable alternatives to traditional dairy products.

Also read | What are the strongest signs of ancient life on Mars, scientists discuss

So, will it replace dairy and plant-based milk?

No. Before you start imagining cockroach milk lattes on cafe menus, there’s a catch. Commercial production is still a long way off. Extracting milk from cockroaches is both labour-intensive and ethically challenging, making large-scale farming impractical at present. Despite its potential, the idea of harvesting milk from insects remains a logistical hurdle.

While cockroach milk is not being touted as a replacement for dairy, its nutritional profile suggests it could play a role in future food technology. Experts believe that with advancements in biotechnology, similar protein-rich products could be synthesised with no mass cockroach farming.

Also read | Ten-year-old boy dies after foster mother sits on his neck as punishment, killer gets 6 years in jail

The thought of consuming insect-derived milk might make some people squirm, but if sustainability and nutrition are the future of food, then six-legged creatures might just have a seat at the table. Would you try it?

(With inputs from agencies)