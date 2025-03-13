In the Philippines, 10 people were injured when an escalator went into the reverse direction, sending people in it back to the starting point at a train station. The technical glitch occurred at the Taft Ave station of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) in the capital Manila, on March 8.

According to the viral CCTV footage, people were using the escalator when it abruptly paused and then began to operate backward.

CCTV footage from the Taft Avenue station shows packed escalator riders ascending before suddenly plummeting back down. pic.twitter.com/vyeZYOLBYy — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) March 12, 2025

Some passengers were tossed to the floor, and others are seen collapsing on each other. The primary drive chain of the motor-powered stairs was damaged, according to train management, who promised to pay for the wounded people's medical bills.

"We apologise to our passengers and we are coordinating with those affected by the incident," stated Oscar Bongon, general manager of MRT-3. The repair work of the malfunctioned escalator began on Tuesday afternoon (March 11). The MRT-3 staff were repairing the escalator at Taft Avenue Station. They informed that the escalator was damaged and caused the malfunction.

Escalator malfunction cases

It is not just the Philippines that suffered escalator malfunction. In 2024, an escalator glitch occurred at Uçyol Metro Station in Anatolia, Izmir, Turkey that injured 11 people. The case has sparked serious safety issues across the globe.

Earlier in 2017, an escalator suddenly reversed direction and sent commuters backward at high speed at a shopping center in Hong Kong. This incident injured about 18 people and they suffered minor wounds.



(With inputs from agencies)