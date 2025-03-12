When it's about weight loss, Ozempic finds its way into the conversation. It has been the buzzword for a while now and is touted as a miracle drug by some. Though many are still contemplating its use, the adverse effect. But now, scientists are looking at an alternative to bridge this gap. Stanford Medicine scientists have tested a naturally occurring molecule; the best part of this study is it cancels the side effects. It has been nicknamed BRP and offers a 'more targeted approach to body weight reduction'.

Ozempic is the brand name of the semaglutide-based drug, which was originally formulated for Type 2 diabetes patients, and its side effect was weight loss. There are multiple reports hinting at the side effects of the drug, but it looks like there has been a new discovery. The molecule is seemingly similar to semaglutide, and when tested in animals, they showed no signs of 'nausea, constipation, and significant loss of muscle mass'.

BRP was tested on lean mice and minipigs; they showed signs of reduced appetite after being injected. 50% reduced food intake was seen in both the animals. When obese mice were injected for 14 days, an average of 3 grams of weight loss was recorded. Along with that, improved glucose and insulin tolerance was seen in the mice.

“The receptors targeted by semaglutide are found in the brain but also in the gut, pancreas and other tissues,” assistant professor of pathology Katrin Svensson, PhD as quoted in a study published by Stanford Medicine website.

"That’s why Ozempic has widespread effects including slowing the movement of food through the digestive tract and lowering blood sugar levels. In contrast, BRP appears to act specifically in the hypothalamus, which controls appetite and metabolism," she added.

Scientists have mentioned artificial intelligence has helped a huge deal in skimming through other proteins. Also, emphasising on how the study would not have been possible without it. Svensson highlighted, "We are very eager to learn if it is safe and effective in humans.”

Weight loss is not a fad, but the struggle is real. Lifestyle and health conditions do aggravate the situation. But nothing like it when science can be in relief.