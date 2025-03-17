A recent study has discovered that drinking just one can a day of sugary soda beverages can increase the risk of developing mouth cancer by five times.

The study conducted by researchers from the University of Washington was published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery on Thursday (Mar 13).

Rising cases of oral cancer

Amid the rising cases of oral cavity cancer, especially in young people who do not drink or smoke and have no other evident risk factors, scientists suggest that diet may play a major role.

While this type of cancer was typically linked to older men who indulged in tobacco, alcohol, betel nut chewing and other common cancer threats, cancer cases related to them have been declining, especially in Western countries.

According to about 377,713 cases of oral cancer and 177,757 deaths were recorded in 2020.

Oral cancer and sugary drinks

The new study highlights the potential health risks linked to regular consumption of sugary drinks as the world sees a rising trend in oral cancer cases.

The study examined data from over 160,000 women, finding those who consumed sugary beverages and compared them with any diagnoses of mouth cancer. They recorded 124 such cases over the period of 30 years.

The authors of the report did not name any particular brand of the sodas, lemonades and iced teas that the women consumed during the course of the study.

The analysis revealed that women who reported consuming at least one sugary beverage a day were 4.87 times more likely to have developed mouth cancer when compared to those who consumed less than one in a month.

While the cause remains unclear as further research is needed in the area, scientists suggested that factors like high fructose corn syrup content may be the reason behind the increased risk of disease.

