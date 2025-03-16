Kissing, oral sex and other activities in the bedroom have high chances of spreading a herpes virus that can cause dementia, inflation to the brain - a recent study has found.

Scientists warned about the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) after the research by the University of Illinois Chicago. The study discovered that the virus can travel from the nose to the nervous system, causing long-term health issues.

It also said that it is the first study to show that by exploiting a cellular enzyme, the virus can produce behavioural symptoms.

Professor Deepak Shukla led the research in the university. He said that there is a risk of contracting the virus in the bedroom, DailyMail reported. He said that any position in which someone's nose come into contact with virus particles from a person who carries HSV-1 could put them at risk of contracting it.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the HSV-1 is carried by almost two-thirds of the population of the world. It is mainly transmitted via contact in sores, saliva or skin surfaces in or around the mouth.

The virus can also be transmitted to the genital area through oral-genital contact to cause genital herpes, but this is less common.

Shukla said that someone with oral herpes (can cause blisters around the lips) can pass on the virus when kissing someone.

There is also cases of HSV-1 causing genital herpes, meaning that an infected carrier passed on the virus during oral sex, he told the outlet.

(With inpust from agencies)