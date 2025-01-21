A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that older adults who drink unsweetened, caffeinated coffee may have a lower risk of developing dementia. However, the protective benefits don’t extend to sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened coffee, according to researchers from institutions across China.

Key findings from the study

The researchers analysed health records of 204,847 participants in the UK aged between 40 and 69 at the study's outset. Over an average period of nine years, they examined coffee consumption patterns alongside the incidence of dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

-Coffee drinkers were at least 34 per cent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

- A 37 per cent reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease was observed among coffee drinkers.

-Coffee drinkers were 47 per cent less likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases compared to non-coffee consumers.

The most significant benefits were seen in participants who consumed more than three cups of unsweetened, caffeinated coffee daily.

Why unsweetened, caffeinated coffee?

The study emphasises that the observed benefits are exclusive to unsweetened and caffeinated coffee. According to researchers caffeine may have protective effects on the brain. Meanwhile, sugar and artificial sweeteners might interfere with these benefits, though the exact mechanism remains unclear.

"Multiple mechanisms suggest a potential connection between unsweetened and caffeinated coffee consumption and neurodegenerative diseases," the researchers noted in their paper.

Despite these promising findings, the study doesn’t establish a direct causal relationship between coffee consumption and a reduced dementia risk. It’s unclear if coffee actively protects the brain, if early dementia symptoms influence coffee consumption, or if a third unidentified factor plays a role.

Broader implications

These findings align with previous studies suggesting that coffee consumption might slow cognitive decline and extend lifespan. However, the researchers advise caution when adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to coffee.