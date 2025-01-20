Medics in the UK have successfully removed a brain tumour using keyhole surgery through a patient’s eye socket, a procedure that had never been done before in the country. The procedure was carried out by surgeons from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and took only three hours.

The patient becomes the first in the UK

Ruvimbo Kaviya, 40, became the first person in the UK to undergo this revolutionary surgery. The surgeopns removed a tumour from the cavernous sinus, a difficult-to-reach space beneath the brain and behind the eyes. Before this, many tumours in this area were considered inoperable or required invasive surgery that involved removing part of the skull, leading to risks such as seizures.

Preparation ensures success

Before the surgery, the medical team practised using 3D models of Kaviya’s head and conducted training in a cadaver lab to ensure the success of the procedure.

Kaviya’s diagnosis and decision for surgery

Kaviya was diagnosed with meningioma in 2023 after experiencing severe headaches, and a second tumour was discovered in October. The new surgery was suggested after consultations with experts in Spain, and the operation was performed in February 2024.

Despite her family’s initial scepticism, Kaviya was determined to go ahead with the surgery. “I just have to do this—it’s either I do it or it keeps growing, and maybe I will die,” she said.

Quick recovery with few side effects

Kaviya returned home from the hospital within days, with only a small scar and temporary double vision for about three months. Other than that, she had no side effects.

(With inputs from agencies)