A luxury hotel in Scotland came under fire for refusing to let a family use a plug socket to use a nebuliser machine for their three-month-old terminally ill baby. Charile, the baby, is receiving end-of-life care at Robin House Children's Hospice in Balloch, in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, Daily Mail reported.

The family was at the Duck Bay Hotel and Restaurant on the banks of the nearby Loch Lomond where they were told they could not use the socket for the machine. Charlie's uncle, Bradley Raynham, told the publication that his sister and her fiancé had spent £40 on coffee and cakes at the hotel but they were denied access to the plug.

The incident went viral online and the hotel was criticised for acting in this manner. It has now apologised.

The nebuliser is a machine that sprays medicine in the form of mist through a mask helping a child breathe better.

Bradley said that the hotel was quite busy at the time, so they asked the person at the reception to let them use a socket to operate the machine. They were told, "no, we don't do this here" while they were holding the baby in their arms.

He added that they went to the hospice immediately to administer the medicine and told the nurse there about what had happened.

"The nurse has called them and they've told them they're not speaking to a manager and they're not interested essentially," he added.

Hotel apologises, says a new employee 'misjudged' the situation

The hotel wrote in the apology that the person at the reception was a junior who had recently joined the company and was acting without guidance. It added that the person "misunderstood and misjudged" the situation. The statement added that the hotel was "truly sorry for the upset it had caused".

The hotel added that they were trying to make "contact with both Robin House and Charlie's parents to offer a personal apology". It added that what happened was "completely unacceptable and will be dealt with as a matter of urgency."

Bradley is furious to see something like this happen. "How in this day and age can any place turn someone away for something like this? Especially after being there and spending money. Literally holding a baby in their arms who needs this," he wrote.