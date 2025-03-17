Violence broke out in central Nagpur on Monday evening (Mar 17) amid the row over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for peace, urging people not to believe in rumours.

Reportedly, the clash erupted following rumours that the Muslim holy book was burned by a right-wing group. According to officials, four people have been injured.

News agency PTI reported stones were pelted at the security personnel in Central Nagur. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, said officials.

To disperse the crowd, police resorted to firing tear gas shells in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Section 144 has been imposed, and people have been directed not to step out unless necessary.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Tension gripped central Nagpur earlier today when stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving four persons injured.… pic.twitter.com/4HJHoDFtTi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2025

What led to violence?

Reportedly, things became violent in the afternoon when the members of the Hindu right-wing group Bajrang Dal staged a protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area. The group has called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb

Videos of the demonstration quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage from the Muslim community, reported PTI, citing police officials.

Ganeshpeth police station registered a complaint in the evening over the alleged burning of the Islamic holy book.

Following the complaint, large crowds of Muslim community members gathered at various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park. Police used tear gas to control the crowd.

Bajrang Dal denies allegations

Bajrang Dal has denied the allegations, saying that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb during demonstrations.

Security was tightened in the sensitive areas of Nagpur city following the violence. A senior police official confirmed that Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams (QRT), and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel were deployed. Additional police officers were also summoned to increase security.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Union Minister Gadkari urge peace

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night (Mar 17) urged people not to believe rumours and called for peace.

“Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area,” Fadnavis said in a statement.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for peace and harmony amid tensions in parts of Nagpur.

“Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads,” he said in a video message.

(With inputs from agencies)