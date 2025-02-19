Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (Feb 18) directed the state police to ask Wikipedia to remove "objectionable content" about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from its platform.

In response, the Maharashtra Cyber Police issued a notice to Wikipedia. The authorities have also warned of legal action if the content is not taken down.

The controversy erupted after the recently released Hindi film "Chhaava", which is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many people raised objections over distorted facts on Wikipedia, which is a free online encyclopedia.

"I have asked the Inspector General of Maharashtra cyber cell to communicate with Wikipedia officials and ask them to remove the objectionable matter against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," Fadnavis told reporters.

"We will not tolerate such writings on open-source platforms where historical facts are distorted. I have ordered the officials to take whatever steps that are required to be taken," he added.

The chief minister noted that Wikipedia does not operate from India, and is managed by volunteers who have editorial rights. He said, "We can ask them to put in place some regulations that will stop such distortion of facts."

395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, along with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will join the celebrations at Shivneri Fort in Pune to celebrate the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: The town of Junnar is all decorated and decked up ahead of the 395th Shivaji Jayanti celebrations scheduled to be held on Wednesday.



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will join the celebrations at… pic.twitter.com/A8uCQHAXKZ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)