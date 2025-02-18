As talks between the US and Russian delegations come to an end in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Department Marco Rubio said that the end to the Ukraine conflict must be acceptable to everybody involved, including Ukraine and Europe.

Rubio stressed that no one is being sidelined here. "End to Ukraine conflict must be acceptable to all involved, including Ukraine, Europe and Russia."

European Union needs to be involved at some point, the US State Secretary said.

"Goal is a fair, enduring, sustainable end to Ukraine war," Rubio said after the four-hour talks concluded in Riyadh.

He further stressed that everyone involved in the Ukraine conflict has to be ok with a solution to end it.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (Feb 18) hosted a breakthrough US-Russia talks to discuss ways to end the Ukraine war and strengthen American-Russian relations. However, Ukraine was not part of the talks, with President Zelensky saying that no peace agreement can be reached without Kyiv's presence.

Agreed to appoint high-level teams' to end war

Moreover, the two sides agreed to appoint high-level teams to begin working on the path to end Russia's war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the US-Russian delegation will work to end the Ukraine conflict in a way that is "enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides."

Bruce said that the US and Russia will also begin to look at "future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities" which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine.

"President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together," he said, adding that Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that.

'Agreed to address irritants'

The delegations of both nations agreed to "address irritants" to their bilateral relationship with the objective of taking steps necessary to normalise the operation of our respective diplomatic missions.

Moreover, the spokesperson said, “The parties to today’s meetings pledge to remain engaged to make sure the process moves forward in a timely and productive manner."

Russia-US talks on Ukraine to start 'in due time'

Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said that separate teams of Russian and US negotiators will begin contacts on Ukraine "in due time".

Ushakov further stressed that the decision to begin contact with the US on Ukraine ultimately would be the call of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump-Putin meeting

On the Trump-Putin meeting in the coming future, Ushakov said, "We are ready for this, but it is still difficult to talk about a specific date for the meeting of the two leaders."

Riyadh talks 'went well'

Ushakov said that the talks in Saudi "went well" and was a serious conversation on all issues", Reuters reported citing Interfax and TASS.

He further said that the US and Russia agreed for negotiators to talk about Ukraine.

US, Russia agree to restore embassy staffing

US State Secretary said that Marco Rubio said that officials agreed to restore embassy staffing and create a high-level team to negotiate peace in Ukraine peace and promote economic cooperation.

Rubio said that actions over the last several years have reduced both countries’ diplomatic missions’ abilities to operate.

“We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)