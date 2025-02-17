European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday (Feb 17) for urgent discussions on their role in a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

The meeting, called by French President Emmanuel Macron, followed the United States’ unexpected move last week to exclude Kyiv and its European allies from peace negotiations.

Scholz: 'No diktat can be imposed on Ukraine'

After the meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefed the media, and stressed that any peace deal must not be forced upon Ukraine.

"We welcome that there are talks about a peace agreement, but for us, it is clear this cannot be a diktat," Scholz said.

He stressed that Europe must continue to support Ukraine and reassure Kyiv of its unwavering backing.

Scholz also underlined that Ukraine must be allowed to defend itself, continue its path toward joining the European Union, and maintain a strong military, saying that these matters are non-negotiable.

Scholz dismisses speculation about European troops in Ukraine

When asked about the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, Scholz reiterated that such discussions were premature. He dismissed the idea as "highly inappropriate," saying it was speculative and ahead of any actual peace talks.

He also insisted that Europe and the United States must remain aligned on security matters, stressing the importance of NATO.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, "Europe wants peace, but one that preserves the principles on which the international order is based." He added that a fair peace for Ukraine is inseparable from European security.

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson assured strong support for Ukraine.

In a social media post, Kristersson wrote, "No discussions should be held about Ukraine without Ukraine, and support for Ukraine needs to be increased and accelerated."

Meanwhile, US envoy Keith Kellogg said on Monday that he would not tell Ukraine to accept whatever deal is negotiated by President Donald Trump to end Russia's war, ahead of a visit to Kyiv.

"The decision by Ukrainians is a Ukrainian decision," Kellogg told journalists after talks with US allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"Zelensky is the elected leader of a sovereign nation and those decisions are his and nobody will impose those on an elected leader of a sovereign nation," Kellogg said.

(With inputs from agencies)