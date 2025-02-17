Taiwan is considering buying arms worth billions of dollars from the US, hoping to gather support from Trump's administration, Reuters reported, citing sources briefed on the matter.

This comes as China continues to apply military pressure on the island.

Taiwan is in talks with Washington, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The package is meant to demonstrate to the US that Taiwan is committed to its defence, one of the sources said.

According to the second source, the package would include coastal defence cruise missiles and HIMARS rockets.

"I would be very surprised if it was less than $8 billion. Somewhere between $7 billion and $10 billion," the source said.

However, the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said he wants to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan.

Moreover, Taiwan's defence ministry refused to comment on specific purchases but said it is focused on building its defences.

"Any weaponry and equipment that can achieve those goals for building the military are listed as targets for tender," it said.

This comes after the US State Department removed the statement stating that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence. The website further said that it "was part of a routine update".

China on Monday (Feb 17) slammed the US move, urging America to "correct its mistakes".

The move sparked anger in China, as it said that the revision "sends a wrong...signal to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan independence".

"This is yet another example of the United States' stubborn adherence to the erroneous policy of 'using Taiwan to suppress China'. We urge the United States side to immediately rectify its mistakes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

