China on Monday (Feb 17) slammed the US move to remove the statement stating that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence. Beijing urged America to "correct its mistakes."

Advertisment

On Sunday, the US State Department removed a statement from its website, which read that the US does not support Taiwan's independence.

The website further said that it "was part of a routine update".

Also read: Taiwan detects 19 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

Advertisment

The fact sheet was updated last week, and it retains Washington's opposition to unilateral change from either Taiwan or China, claiming the democratically governed island as its own.

"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side," the State Department website reads in the update posted on Thursday. "We expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait."

The move sparked anger in China, as it said that the revision "sends a wrong...signal to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan independence".

Advertisment

Also read: 'Stop assuming that China is the enemy': Sam Pitroda's latest remarks stir controversy

"This is yet another example of the United States' stubborn adherence to the erroneous policy of 'using Taiwan to suppress China'. We urge the United States side to immediately rectify its mistakes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Moreover, the foreign ministry called the US revision a "serious regression" in the US stance on Taiwan.

"We urge the US to immediately correct its mistakes [and] earnestly adhere to the One China principle."

Also read: China secretly trying to gain control in Japan, specifically in Okinawa, close to Taiwan

A US spokesperson said that it remains committed to the "One China" policy, adding that the US has formal ties with China rather than Taiwan.

The update comes around three weeks after Donald Trump was sworn in as US President.

Taiwan foreign minister thanks US

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked the US for what he called "positive, Taiwan-friendly wordings".

Lin thanked US President Donald Trump's administration for continuing to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act and "six assurances" to help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities, economic and societal resilience, and enhance cross-strait peace and stability, the statement read.

Also read: Marco Rubio clashes with China over Taiwan in first call as US Secretary of State

The US government, since ending official relations with Taiwan and shifting diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, has continually reiterated its position of not supporting Taiwanese independence.

China sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be part of the country.

However, Taiwan considers itself to be an independent nation, although many Taiwanese are in favour of maintaining the status quo where Taiwan neither declares independence from China nor unites with it.

(With inputs from agencies)