Sam Pitroda, leader of the Congress's Overseas Department, sparked major controversy as he said that he doesn't understand the threat from China, adding that it is "often blown out of proportion". Pitroda also criticised the United States for labelling and defining enemies.

"I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy," Pitroda said during an interview with news agency IANS.

"I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country," he said on being asked whether or not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will be able to tackle the threat from China.

"We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It's unfair, not just to China, but to everyone," Pitroda said.

BJP reacts to the comments

The comments have led to a major controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slamming the Indian National Congress (INC).

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi in a presser said, "Sam Pitroda has openly revealed the Congress party's agreement with China... The serious thing is that the kind of thing Sam Pitroda has said is a very deep blow to India's identity, diplomacy and sovereignty."

"Rahul Gandhi has also given many similar statements abroad... Some time ago, on his foreign tour, he had said that China has solved the problem of unemployment very well... Our 20 soldiers were martyred in Galwan and after that, if your overseas President speaks such language, then it is condemnable," Trivedi added.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha wrote on X, "Those who ceded away 40000 square km of our land to China, still see no threat from the Dragon."

"No wonder Rahul Gandhi is in awe of China and was rooting for BRI one day before the IMEEC was announced .. the crux of Cong party’s obsessive fascination for China, lies hidden in the mysterious 2008 Cong-CCP MOU," Sinha added.

What is '2008 Cong-CCP MOU'?

Sinha referred to the 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Congress Party of India (Cong) and the Communist Party of China (CCP).

The MOU aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two parties. It covered various areas, including, exchanges and cooperation, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and global governance.

(With inputs from agencies)