A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted New Delhi on Monday (Feb 17) morning as strong tremors were felt in India's capital and surrounding regions including Noida and Greater Noida. United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicentre was Delhi's Nagloi Jat area.

Advertisment

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), which is India's nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said in a post on X that an earthquake of 4.0 was felt in the Indian capital region at 05:36 am (IST).

Also read: New Delhi station stampede: Railways investigating if ‘fake news’ fueled deadly stampede

Advertisment

Also read: Third US deportation flight with 112 Indians lands in Amritsar amid outrage over alleged

The tremors lasted for a few seconds, causing panic as people rushed out of their houses to seek shelter in an open, safer space.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to "stay calm". On X, PM Modi wrote, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

Advertisment

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025

On social media, Delhi Police posted, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also shared an emergency number, "For any emergency help #Dial112".

On X, the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal posted, "I pray for safety of everyone."

Also read: Who will be Delhi’s next CM? BJP to decide in Feb 19 meeting

Locals react to the earthquake

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station told the news agency ANI, "We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking."

Also read: Good relationship with India, No loans under BRI planned: Nepal FM Deuba

A vendor told the news agency, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming."

another passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if any bridge or something had collapsed."

(With inputs from agencies)