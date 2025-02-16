A third US deportation flight carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport on Sunday (Feb 16), just a day after another batch of 119 Indians was sent back as part of a large-scale crackdown by the Donald Trump administration.

The latest group of deportees included 31 people from Punjab, 44 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, one each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and two from Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Punjab: Aircraft carrying the third batch of illegal Indian immigrants lands in Amritsar as it arrives from the US. pic.twitter.com/siuyMUTbMP — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Deportees claim harsh treatment

The previous flight, which arrived on Saturday, carried 119 Indians, 100 of whom were from Punjab and Haryana. Some of these deportees claimed they were handcuffed and chained during their journey back to India. This has sparked a strong backlash within Indian political circles.

However, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs said that women and children were not restrained during the flight.

This deportation came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. The Opposition had urged the Indian government to formally request the US to avoid shackling deportees during their return flights.

On Sunday, the Congress criticised Prime Minister Modi for not raising concerns with Trump over the treatment of deported Indians. "Despite his close ties with Trump, Modi failed to address the outrage over Indians being shackled on their way back," the party alleged.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the mass deportations as an "eye-opener," urging Indian youths to avoid illegal immigration. Speaking at a sports tournament in Ghungrali village, Mann said, "We are fortunate to be born on this sacred and fertile land. Instead of seeking illegal routes abroad, our youth should work hard to contribute to the state’s growth."

Many of the deported individuals claimed they had paid large sums to travel agents, unaware that they were being sent to the US illegally. Now back in India, they are demanding strict action against these agents, who they say misled them and put them in this difficult situation.

(With inputs from agencies)