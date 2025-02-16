A tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station which claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night (Feb 15), has sparked a political storm, with the Opposition accusing the BJP-led Centre of "mismanagement" and "insensitivity."



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident, calling for better crowd management.

"The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing," he stated in a social media post on X.

He also added, "Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station".

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ मचने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद और व्यथित करने वाली है।



शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



यह घटना एक बार फिर रेलवे की नाकामी और सरकार… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2025

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday (Feb 16), condemned the 'mismanagement' by the Indian Railways

"The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives. The Railway Minister should take responsibility," the RJD chief told news agency ANI.

When questioned about his crowd management suggestions for the Mahakumbh, he responded bluntly, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh" (Kumbh is pointless, it's useless).

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | Patna, Bihar: Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many… pic.twitter.com/83icLBvtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the Centre was "hiding the truth" regarding the number of casualties.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ से कई लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। स्टेशन से आ रहे वीडियो बेहद हृदयविदारक है।



नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुई मौतों के मामले में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार द्वारा सच्चाई छिपाने की कोशिश बेहद शर्मनाक व निंदनीय है।



हमारी मांग है… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 15, 2025

AAP leader criticises government’s handling

AAP leader Atishi accused both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of neglecting safety arrangements for devotees. "There is no proper planning for those traveling to Prayagraj," she alleged.

महाकुंभ के लिए जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं के साथ इस तरह की घटना बेहद दुखद है। लोगों की सुरक्षा की ना केंद्र सरकार को कोई फ़िक्र है और ना ही आगे यूपी सरकार को। ना प्रयागराज में कोई व्यवस्थाएं हैं और ना ही देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए यातायात के कोई ठोस इंतज़ाम… https://t.co/19myteukSU — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 15, 2025

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the accountability of the central government. "It is unfortunate that such incidents keep happening due to mismanagement. Who will take responsibility?" he asked.

बेहद दुखद!



नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ में कई लोगों की मृत्यु एवं घायल होने की खबर है.



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ. उनके परिवारों को संबल मिले. घायल जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों.



अव्यवस्थाओं के चलते ऐसी घटनाओं का लगातार होना दुर्भाग्यजनक है.… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 16, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)