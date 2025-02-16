Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday (Feb 16), condemned the mismanagement by the Indian Railways that led to the loss of 18 lives.

"The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many lives. The Railway Minister should take responsibility," the RJD chief told news agency ANI.

When questioned about his crowd management suggestions for the Mahakumbh, he responded bluntly, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh" (Kumbh is pointless, it's useless).

#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | Patna, Bihar: Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "The incident is very unfortunate and I offer my condolences to the victims. This is a mismanagement by the Railway that led to the loss of so many… pic.twitter.com/83icLBvtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

Stampede kills 18

In a tragic incident, a stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night.

The ones who lost their lives include 11 women and five children, according to the Indian media reports.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

Rs 10 lakh compensation announced for families of deceased

The Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh (12,060 USD) for the families who lost their lives in the stampede.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was also announced for the injured and Rs 1 lakh for the ones who sustained minor injuries.

PM Modi expresses distress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (16 Feb), expressed his distress over the incident and assured that authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the incident.

Taking to his official X account, he wrote in a post, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the ones wounded.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," she wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)