Delhi's Lt Governor VK Saxena took to social media platform X to express his condolences over the tragic New Delhi railway station stampede that claimed the lives of 18.

Advertisment

However, in a surprising move, he later edited his post, removing the mention of the loss of lives caused by the incident.

The original post by him read, “There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation.”

Advertisment

However, the latest and edited post on his X account reads, “There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation,” where he omitted the mention of fatalities.

There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation.



CS has been asked to deploy relief personnel.



Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

The post was edited within 15 minutes, according to news agency PTI reports.

Advertisment

Rs 10 lakh compensation announced for families of deceased

The Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh (12,060 USD) for the families who lost their lives in the stampede.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was also announced for the injured and Rs 1 lakh for the ones who sustained minor injuries.

The tragic incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday (Feb 15) which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Also read: What led to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station?

PM Modi expresses distress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (16 Feb), expressed his distress over the incident and assured that authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the incident.

Taking to his official X account, he wrote in a post, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the ones wounded.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," she wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)