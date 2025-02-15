Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 14) arrived at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his two nation visit to the US and France.

Modi's two-nation tour consisted of high-profile meetings with US President Donald Trump — their first after the 47th POTUS assumed charge — and French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi in US

In the US, Modi was welcomed by the usually stoic US President with a hug, as they met at the White House on Thursday (Feb 12). During their bilateral meeting, the two leaders reached important agreements. This includes the US giving India state-of-the-art F-35 Stealth fighters 'starting this year', making New Delhi part of the elite club of countries with stealth jets. Trump and Modi also shook hands on the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind wanted for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Modi's US visit, in his own words, was significant in emphasising that the two nations have "great unity and great friendship."

During their meeting, Trump also stressed that the ties between the two nations will get better, as Modi told him that he was delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term.

This vital visit was Modi's first to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Modi in France

In France, the Indian PM co-chaired the AI summit in France. The summit titled 'AI Action Summit' was a high-profile gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs. Modi also met Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders visited Marseille. They paid a visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member alongside France, and the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics.

He also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues' War Cemetery. Modi and Macron also jointly inaugurated the Indian Consulate in Marseille.

