Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in France for a two-day visit on Monday (Feb 10), arrived with some amazing gifts for the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife and the First Lady of France. PM Modi even presented gifts to the kids of US Vice President JD Vance who was also in the France at the same time as the Indian PM.

The Indian PM held talks with Macron on during the visit on the "entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters".

Dokra artwork for French PM

PM Modi gifted a Dokra artwork to the French President. The art piece was with studded stonework and depicted musicians. An exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror was gifted to the First Lady Brigitte Macron. The mirror was with floral and peacock motifs.

Dokra is an artform practiced mostly in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is a traditional metal craft showcasing intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique.

Officials cited by the news agency PTI said the gifts were highlighting the cultural significance of music in India.

Meanwhile, the mirror gifted to the First Lady traces its origin to the rich traditions of the Indian state of Rajasthan and symbolises masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

'Timeless' classics for Vance kids

PM Modi further brought gifs for Vance's two sons and a daughter. He gave a wooden railway toy set to JD Vance's sons Vivek Vance (4) and Ewan Blaine Vance (7) and a jigsaw puzzle based on Indian folk paintings for his daughter Mirabel Rose Vance (2).

The railway toy was a “timeless classic” which combines nostalgia with sustainability. “Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness,” officials were quoted by PTI.

The puzzle gifted by PM Modi highlighted India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles. It had Kalighat pat painting from the Indian state of West Bengal and Santhal painting created by the Santhal tribe and Madhubani painting from the Indian state of Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies)