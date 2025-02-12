In a remarkable display of diplomatic camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a historic flight to Marseille on the French presidential aircraft, following a CEO's forum meeting.

This extraordinary gesture, described by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, underscores the deep personal trust and remarkable confidence between the two leaders, elevating India-France relations to unprecedented heights.

"Yesterday evening, after the CEO's forum meeting, the two leaders travelled together to Marseille in the French presidential aircraft, an exceptional gesture by President Macron and emblematic not only of the deep personal trust between the two leaders but also of the remarkable confidence that they have in each other and that characterizes the relationship as well,” Misri said on Wednesday (Feb 12) while addressing the media.

“The Prime Minister and the President held discussions on board the aircraft. India-France relations touched new heights. These discussions on board the aircraft on several issues continued upon landing in Marseille, where the two leaders were joined by their larger delegations," the Foreign Secretary added.

'PM Modi gave an overview of the next generation of economic reforms’

Highlighting the India-France CEOs Forum addressed by PM Modi and Macron, Misri said that the forum brought together top businesses from both nations, representing sectors like aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, and infrastructure.

"The bilateral component of the visit started with the two leaders jointly addressing the India-France CEOs Forum, which saw the participation of leading businesses from both countries in a variety of areas, businesses from the sectors of aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, infrastructure, agro-processing and consumer goods were represented in the room,” he said.

Misri said that the Prime Minister gave an overview of the next generation of economic reforms that are being pursued in India which were also previewed in the recent budget. He also invited French companies to explore new opportunities in the India growth story, especially in the areas of defence, civil nuclear possibilities, insurance and advanced manufacturing.

PM Modi, Macron reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that PM Modi and French President Macron reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order.

“Two leaders stressed, in particular, the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral fora, including on UNSC matters,” the statement said.

France reiterated its firm support for India’s permanent membership of the UNSC. The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on the regulation of the use of the veto in case of mass atrocities.

India- France year of innovation

Misri said that AI took centre stage in bilateral talks between India and France, with 2026 being earmarked as the "India-France Year of Innovation". This designation is expected to foster collaboration and drive progress in various fields.

"AI was a major area of bilateral discussion. Next year 2026 has been agreed as the India- France year of innovation. Apart from this, the leaders exchanged views on recent geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia, in the Indo-Pacific, and discussed a number of these issues of global and regional importance," he said in Marseille.

After his France Trip, PM Modi is headed to the US for a two-day tour. Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies)