Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (Feb 12) visited the Mazargues cemetery in Marseille, a city in southern France, to remember Indian soldiers killed in World War I. PM Modi also opened a new consulate in the city.

"Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape," Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night (local time).

He added, "I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

PM Modi remembers Savarkar

PM Modi remembered Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who made a daring escape attempt at the port city.

Savarkar, who went to England in 1906 to study law, made an attempt to flee British prison in 1910 while the vessel SS Morea was anchored in Marseille. He was being brought to India to stand trial.

Savarkar was charged with waging war against the state and abetment to the murder of AMT Jackson. He slipped through tight security and swam to shore, but unfortunately, he couldn't escape. He was captured by French authorities and handed to British authorities.

Despite the failed attempt, the incident will forever remain an important part of India's history and struggle for freedom as it demonstrates individual bravery as well as the global scope of India's fight against colonialism.

PM Modi in Marseilles

PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora in Marseilles. In an X post, he had earlier said that the Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages.

Asha, a member of the Indian community told India-based news agency ANI says, "Yesterday, we got an opportunity to welcome PM Modi here."

"Earlier, we had to travel to Paris for consular services or any other queries. So, the opening of a consulate here will be helpful," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)