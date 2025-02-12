Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that India was building its own Artificial Intelligence Large Language Model or LLM based on Indian languages. He was speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday (Feb 11).

India's diversity, the LLM inspiration

Addressing the attendees at the Grand Palais in Paris, Modi said that this Language Model takes inspiration from India's diversity and is a unique public-private partnership model that is available to start-ups at an affordable cost.

"India is building its own large language model, considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost."

The Indian leader also said that his nation was "ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all".

Modi said that the world is at the dawn of 'AI age' where this technology was rapidly shaping humanity and transforming politics, economy, security and society. However, he stressed that machines can never overshadow or overtake humans.

"Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," he said.

Modi said India has successfully built "a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost."

This, he said, is built around an open and accessible network, regulations and a wide range of applications "to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people".

Touting India's digital commerce, he said that the nation has made it "democratic and accessible to all."

"This vision is the foundation of India National AI mission," he added.

